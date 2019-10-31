ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking for help finding a missing Gasconade County man.
Bernard F. Mahacek, 77, has been suicidal in the past and recently became depressed after receiving a medical diagnosis, according to authorities. He reportedly left his home in the 3700 block of Thenhaus Road in Rosebud on Oct. 27, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. without his cell phone and wallet.
Mahacek drives a maroon 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser with the Missouri license plate UH2C8A.
Anyone with information on Mahacek or his vehicle is urged to call 911, the nearest law enforcement agency or the Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office at 573-437-7770.
