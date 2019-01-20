ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol is urging drivers to be careful when out on the roads Sunday after releasing their service call numbers on twitter.
In its twitter post, MSHP said it responded to 1784 calls for service, 660 standed motorists, 304 crashes, 45 injuries and four fatalities as of 8 a.m. Sunday.
Of the four deaths, MSHP believes two were weather related.
As of 8:00 am, MSHP has responded to:• 1784 calls for service• 660 stranded motorists • 304 crashes • 45 injuries* 4 fatalities—2 believed to be weather related. Please use extreme caution today & check the road conditions at https://t.co/ZDpgnCCZGC before you travel. pic.twitter.com/ydVCWXY0Kg— MSHP General HQ (@MSHPTrooperGHQ) January 20, 2019
MSHP urged commuters to be mindful of the road conditions and to drive with caution.
To check on road conditions in Missouri, visit the MoDOT traveler map.
