ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Missouri state bill would put a stop to the efforts by St. Louis City officials to regulate short-term rentals, including Airbnbs.
House bill 473, which is sponsored by Rep. Derek Grier (R – Chesterfield), would restrict municipalities from establishing short-term rental regulations. That includes requiring a person to apply for a permit. The bill would only allow regulations to be imposed “if the regulations are narrowly tailored for specified purposes, including protecting public health and safety.”
Under the proposed St. Louis City ordinance, owners would be required to get a short term residential rental inspection, and the owner would then be issued a permit.
Sponsored by Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia, the ordinance says short term rentals need to be regulated for the welfare and safety of the city’s residents and visitors.
The ordinance would also put a cap on the number of nights a unit could be booked at 120 per year or for 30 consecutive days. Some people who run Airbnbs have previously told News 4 the regulations would hurt their business.
Neither piece of legislation has been assigned to a committee.
