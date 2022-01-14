Missouri, St. Louis region set new COVID-19 hospitalizations records

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The state of Missouri is marking another somber milestone, as COVID-19 hospitalizations hit a new record high.
The state's health department reported 3,526 Missourians are hospitalized with COVID-19 as of January 11 (the state's data lags). This is the highest total of coronavirus patients hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic.
Missouri is also seeing the most patients in an intensive care unit with a total of 715 patients.
The state had an average of 1,110 hospitalized COVID-19 patients a day in all of November. That average went up to 1,990 daily patients in December, and so far in January, Missouri has seen an average of 3,097 patients a day.
The St. Louis region has set yet another record with COVID-19 hospitalizations at hospitals within the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force system.
As of Friday, a total of 1,378 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized across the region, the highest ever. Hospitals have seen an average of 216 COVID-19 patients admitted every day in the last week, also the highest ever.
