ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - For the third consecutive day, Missouri has set a new record for daily COVID-19 cases.
The state reported 1,637 new cases on Thursday breaking the record of 1,301 on Wednesday, which broke Tuesday's record of 1,138.
Missouri officials say 37,700 residents have tested positive for the virus and at least 1,179 have died.
The average age of someone who tests positive is declining, it is currently 42 according to the Department of Health and Senior Services.
St. Louis County also set a new record for daily cases Thursday. Officials say 320 more residents tested positive. The county also recorded its highest number of deaths since July 1, with 11.
The news comes the same day as Dr. Alex Garza, the head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, said the "school year is in jeopardy" unless the new coronavirus gets under control.
