ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- While lawmakers in Washington D.C. debate assistance for small businesses, there is some online help coming at the state level.
Small business owners are encouraged to sign up for a seven-week-long webinar designed to help them through the pandemic.
The series is called Managing Forward and is being put on by the Missouri Small Business Development Center.
It was supposed to begin last week but has been delayed until the first week of October to try to get the word out.
The program is a free series of weekly, 90-minute long sessions to help small businesses navigate through the changes and challenges brought about by the pandemic.
The U.S Small Business Administration said about half of American workers are employed by small businesses and more than 80,000 small businesses have shut down permanently during the pandemic.
“You can hear from other business owners, get some great technical information, and next steps you can take so that way hopefully you won't feel you'll be in this position again,” said Sherry Noller with this MSBDC. “Anything from managing a remote work environment, cyber security, disaster planning, supply chain, online essentials and online marketing.”
Owners can sign up for the entire series or pick and choose topics they're interested in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.