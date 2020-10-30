ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Missouri continues to rise, reaching a new record high Friday.
A total of 1,612 Missourians were at hospitals across the state for the coronavirus, the most ever in a single day, according to the state's health department. The average hospitalizations for the month of October has been 1,390, an increase of almost 36% from September's average of 1,024.
The seven-day positivity rate for the state reached 13 percent Friday per CDC guidelines. This is the highest seven-day rate since April 4.
In the St. Louis region, a total of 422 patients were hospitalized as of Friday.
This is the highest since May 7, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. The seven-day moving average of new COVID-19 hospital admissions reached 59 Friday, the highest average since the beginning of the pandemic, taking us near levels from April.
Dr. Alex Garza with the task force says now its not just hospital admissions coming from rural areas to St. Louis, but more patients from St. Louis City and County are pouring in.
"So this really drives home the point that there's no safe area right now within the region, we're getting admissions across the region and now we're seeing increased admissions from those urban areas" Garza said in Friday's briefing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.