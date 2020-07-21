ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Tuesday, the State of Missouri recorded its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases with 1,138.
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Deaths
|Crawford
|30
|0
|Franklin
|382
|18
|Gasconade
|19
|0
|Iron
|4
|0
|Jefferson
|969
|25
|Lincoln
|173
|1
|Phelps
|59
|0
|Pike
|50
|1
|Reynolds
|11
|0
|St. Charles
|2466
|81
|St. Francois
|202
|2
|St. Louis City
|3350
|161
|St. Louis County
|9361
|610
|Ste Genevieve
|30
|1
|Warren
|118
|0
|Washington
|45
|1
The latest record set was Saturday, July 18 with 958 cases.
According to Missouri health officials, 8,073 people between the ages of 20-30 have tested positive. The age group has the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
The state also reported 11 deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday bringing the total deaths to 1,143.
A total of 34,762 Missourians have tested positive for COVID-19, according to state statistics.
Illinois reported 955 cases and 23 deaths Tuesday.
