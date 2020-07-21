GENERIC: Missouri coronavirus, COVID-19
(AP)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Tuesday, the State of Missouri recorded its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases with 1,138.

Tracking coronavirus cases, deaths in Missouri

These numbers are updated daily, using whatever data is more up-to-date; the State of Missouri numbers released around 3:00 each afternoon or numbers sent to News 4 straight from the county throughout the day.

County Confirmed Cases Deaths
Crawford 30 0
Franklin 382 18
Gasconade 19 0
Iron 4 0
Jefferson 969 25
Lincoln 173 1
Phelps 59 0
Pike 50 1
Reynolds 11 0
St. Charles 2466 81
St. Francois 202 2
St. Louis City 3350 161
St. Louis County 9361 610
Ste Genevieve 30 1
Warren 118 0
Washington 45 1

The latest record set was Saturday, July 18 with 958 cases.

According to Missouri health officials, 8,073 people between the ages of 20-30 have tested positive. The age group has the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The state also reported 11 deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday bringing the total deaths to 1,143.

A total of 34,762 Missourians have tested positive for COVID-19, according to state statistics. 

Illinois reported 955 cases and 23 deaths Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.