ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Missouri recorded its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases Saturday with 958.
The number surpasses the increase of 936 that was reported on Tuesday.
According to Missouri health officials, the age group with the largest number of COVID-19 cases is 20-29. More than 6,700 Missourians in their 20s have tested positive for COVID-19.
A total of 32,248 Missourians have tested positive for COVID-19, state statistics show. The state also recorded nine more deaths on Saturday, bringing its total to 1,130.
Illinois added more than 1,276 cases on Saturday, its highest one-day increase since July 10.
