ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri set another new record for COVID-19 case reports Tuesday.
The state reported 936 new cases Tuesday, topping their previous one-day high of 795 on July 9.
St. Louis County reported 243 new cases Tuesday.
Data from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force shows that the seven-day average for coronavirus-related hospital admissions in the region is now 30, the highest it has been since mid-May.
Suburban counties including Jefferson, Franklin and Lincoln have seen steady increases in confirmed cases. But St. Charles County is emerging as a new hot spot. The county added 705 cases in the last two weeks alone, an increase of 418% from the two weeks prior when the county added 136 cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.