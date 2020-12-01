ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Nearly 100 people showed up outside Satchmo's in Chesterfield in support of several Republican lawmakers looking to end COVID-19 restrictions.
They were joined by the Missouri Restaurant Association and local business owners who said while the consequences of the restrictions are very real, the data is nonexistent.
Missouri Senator Andrew Koenig plans to challenge St. Louis County Executive Sam Page at the state house. His bill requires any shutdown longer than 14 days in a two-year period to have approval from the general assembly. It also requires any shutdown to be approved by a local legislative body, such as the county council.
If passed, there would be no restrictions on religious institutions, and business owners would not have to pay property taxes during a shutdown.
The bill would also prohibit limits on in-home gatherings.
People in support of the legislation said they want oversight and don't believe Page should be the sole decision maker.
"I mean, there's probably a lot of people that probably do support what he's doing. But we also have…we are governed underneath as et of laws and we have a constitutional republic, and we don't, we don't live in a society that's mob rule. It's not pure democracy," said Koenig (R-District 15).
The Missouri Restaurant Association said the industry wants due process, public comment and a level playing field.
Those who came out in support say to them it's simple: Killing small business will not cure COVID.
Restrictions banning indoor dining in St. Louis County took effect two weeks ago. Monday, County Executive Page said it’s too early to know if they are working.
Page also said restaurants and bars are not the only problem when it comes to spreading the virus, but they do play a role.
During his Monday morning press briefing, Page said majority of new COVID-19 cases are in south St. Louis County, where there is less mask compliance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.