JEFFERSON CITY (KMOV.com) -- Lawmakers in the Missouri Senate are trying to establish a "Joint Task Force on School Bus Safety."
The new task force would find ways to hold drivers accountable, by possibly installing more cameras on buses. The task force would also examine the inside of buses as well--checking for things like seatbelt effectiveness.
News 4 took a look at the bus safety inspections for 2020 done by Missouri Highway Patrol. Here's a list of four districts in our area:
- St. Louis public schools - has 292 buses total. 7.9% reported defects, 1.7% taken out of service
- Lindbergh Schools - 48 buses total, 29% of buses reported defects, but none serious enough to go out of service
- Hazelwood Schools - 11.4% had defects. 1.8% taken out of service
- Rockwood Schools - 1.1% reported defects, none out of service of 189 buses
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.