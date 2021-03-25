JEFFERSON CITY (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri Senate voted unanimously Thursday supporting the renaming of part of State Highway 180 in St. Louis to “Captain David Dorn Memorial Highway.”
Senate Bill 520, sponsored by Sen. Steven Roberts, honors Dorn, a 77-year-old retired police captain who was shot and killed when responding to the burglary of his friend's pawnshop during unrest in the city following the death of George Floyd.
“Captain Dorn dedicated his life to serving his community. I have been in close contact with his family, including his children, who would like to see their father honored with this memorial,” Sen. Roberts said in a release.”
The portion of State Highway 180 that will be designated under SB 520 extends from Interstate 170 continuing to Kienlen Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.