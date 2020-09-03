ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – After a marathon 17-hour session, the Missouri Senate passed a bill that would give the attorney general the power to prosecute some murder cases.
The bill would allow Attorney General Eric Schmitt to take some cases from St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.
Schmitt and Gov. Mike Parson have insisted the goal of the bill is to help fight a surge in violent crime in Missouri's larger cities.
Lawmakers adjourned around 3 a.m. after passing that bill and several others focused on crime.
The bill will be up for discussion in the Missouri House on Wednesday.
