JEFFERSON CITY (KMOV.com) -- Starting this week, Missouri's self-employed workers can start filing for unemployment benefits.
Previously, workers such as hair stylists, Uber and Lyft drivers were among a group that did not qualify for unemployment benefits.
The Department of Labor says those claims should begin processing this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.