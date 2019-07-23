ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Fewer sex offenders are missing or unaccounted for in Missouri than in years past.
Last year, State Auditor Nicole Galloway's office found that 1,300 sex offenders weren't properly registering on the state's sex offender website.
Tuesday Galloway said News 4 that law enforcement has reduced that number by 21 percent due to hard work and better accuracy.
“The sex offender registry is a public safety tool. People expect it to be accurate,” she said. “If information is held by highway patrol or local law enforcement, it’s imperative that it’s accurate, because that's what the public expects.”
The City of St. Louis has reduced its non-compliant sex offenders by six percent.
But Galloway said it’s always a moving target, and she's hopeful the efforts of law enforcement will continue.
