ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri reported its single-highest one day total of new COVID-19 cases Monday, the same day the state lifted some restrictions on businesses.
The state reported 368 new cases Monday - as well as six new deaths. The 368 new cases is the most reported in one since the pandemic broke out in the state. On Saturday, the state reported 319 cases.
Part of the big spike is due to an outbreak of the coronavirus at a St. Joseph meat packing facility, where nearly 300 workers have tested positive. Governor Parson said all of those employees have been quarantined.
"We did roughly 3,000 tests over the State of Missouri randomly over the weekend and of those 3,000 tests there were 9 that came back positive," Parson said. "You have to take all the numbers as a whole to see how it effects the entire state."
55 percent of the cases in Missouri are in St. Louis City or St. Louis County, where local leaders have extended their stay-at-home orders through at least mid may.
Monday was the day Governor Parson's statewide stay-at-home order expired, resulting in businesses reopening in counties across the state.
