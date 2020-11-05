ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri recorded more than 3,500 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, a new single-day record. The state's total now nears 200,000 since the outbreak began.
The 3,553 new cases is a single-day record. The state did report 5,000 cases on October 10, however said that was due to a multi-day backlog in reporting.
The state also recorded 18 new deaths, bringing the death total to 3,106.
Across the state, hospitalizations rose, reaching a new 7-day record.
The state's positivity rate also continued to rise, topping 15% for the first time.
