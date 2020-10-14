ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis region reported its biggest increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in nearly two months Wednesday.
The 63 newly admitted COVID-19 patients reported Wednesday was the third most ever reported in a single day, dating back to April. The 7-day rolling average ticked up to 44.
There are roughly 400 people who are either confirmed of having COVID-19 or suspected of it in St. Louis area hospitals. 82 of those people are in the ICU and 43 are on ventilators.
Statewide, hospitals eclipsed records this week, having more than 1,400 confirmed and suspect COVID-19 patients reported on Tuesday, according to the Missouri Hospital Association, who is keeping data and releases it weekly. The state of Missouri over the weekend shut down their daily reporting to fix an error in the reporting. On Saturday, the state inadvertently reported 5,000, a number they took back the next day. No data has been released by the state since.
Last week, Dr. Alex Garza with the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force said the virus was surging in rural communities of eastern Missouri, leading to an elevated hospitalization rate in St. Louis.
Testing positivity rates in Missouri remain above 10 percent across the whole state.
