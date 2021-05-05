JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The State of Missouri saw more deaths than births in 2020, the first time in more than a century the population has decreased naturally over the course of a year.
According to a report issued by the Department of Health and Senior Services, Missouri saw 73,831 deaths in 2020, more than 11,000 more than in 2019. The state saw just 59,276 births, meaning 4,555 people died than were born.
According to the report, it was "the first time Missouri had a natural decrease for a complete year in 110 years of vital records centralized data collection."
December was particularly bad for deaths, as the COVID-19 pandemic took its heaviest toll. 8,215 Missourians died that month, which was nearly 3,000 more than in December of 2019. Nearly 2,000 of those deaths were COVID-19 related
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.