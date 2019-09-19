CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man in his 40s died at Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur due to an illness connected to vaping, marking the first such death in Missouri, health officials say.
The man is first Missouri resident to die from a vaping related illness and the eighth in the United States.
Health officials say the man started to vaping in May 2019 and was hospitalized in late August due to respiratory problems. He was transferred to Mercy on September 4.
More than 500 people have been diagnosed with vaping-related breathing illnesses, but the cause remains unknown, U.S. health officials said Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration revealed that its criminal investigations unit started tracking leads early on. The agency's tobacco director, Mitch Zeller, stressed that it is not interested in prosecuting individuals who use illegal products but is lending a hand because of the unit's "special skills."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 530 confirmed and probable cases have been reported in 38 states and one U.S. territory, up from 380 a week ago.
Doctors have said the illnesses resemble an inhalation injury, with the lungs apparently reacting to a caustic substance. So far, no single vaping product or ingredient has been linked to the illnesses, though most patients reported vaping THC, the high-producing ingredient in marijuana.
