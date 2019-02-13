ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is asking for feedback on the rulemaking process for the medical marijuana program.
From 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13 a public forum will be held at the Governor’s Office Building, Room 450, in Jefferson City. During the forum, the public will be able to make suggestions regarding the formation of rules and regulations for the program.
Those interested, will be able to provide input on what should and should not be included in the medical marijuana program regulations.
Click here to view the state’s medical marijuana page, which has all the information that is currently available.
If you are unable to make it to the forum in person, you can email your feedback and suggestions to MedicalMarijuanaInfo@health.mo.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.