Health care workers getting sicker from coronavirus than other patients, expert says

It remains unclear why the novel coronavirus seems to hit health care workers harder than it does other sufferers, an expert said. This photo taken on February 16, 2020 shows a doctor looking at an image as he checks a patient who is infected by the COVID-19 coronavirus at the Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province.

 STR/AFP/Getty Images

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The State Missouri is asking anyone in the medical field, active or retired, to join a group that will be used to fight COVID-19.

Several state agencies are asking for doctors, medical students, nurses and others who are not currently part of the medical workforce to join the Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team. 

State officials say the team is equipped to work at mobile medical sites as well as in traditional medical settings.

Officials are seeking those with a background in:

  • Medicine
  • Nursing
  • Allied Health
  • Dentistry
  • Biomedicine
  • Laboratory Science
  • Logistics
  • Communications

Anyone interested can apply by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

KMOV News is the only app you need for the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. Download the app here to get the latest updates.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.