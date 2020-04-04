JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The State Missouri is asking anyone in the medical field, active or retired, to join a group that will be used to fight COVID-19.
Several state agencies are asking for doctors, medical students, nurses and others who are not currently part of the medical workforce to join the Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team.
State officials say the team is equipped to work at mobile medical sites as well as in traditional medical settings.
Officials are seeking those with a background in:
- Medicine
- Nursing
- Allied Health
- Dentistry
- Biomedicine
- Laboratory Science
- Logistics
- Communications
Anyone interested can apply by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.