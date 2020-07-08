ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft was in St. Louis Wednesday to talk about voting during the coronavirus.
Missourians had until 5 p.m. Wednesday to register to vote in the August 4 primary. Because of concerns over COVID-19, all voters will be permitted to use mail-in ballots this year.
Ashcroft recommended that those who choose to vote by mail should send their ballots in two weeks before Election Day to make sure they arrive in time.
“In the June election, we had a lady in St. Louis County that mailed her absentee ballot six days before the election. It took 13 days to get to the election authority. That vote didn’t county,” Ashcroft said.
All mail-in ballots will have to be notarized. You can get more information on the upcoming elections here.
