JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says the election smoothly across the state Tuesday.
A little more than 3 million Missouri voters cast ballots. Many voters cast their ballots in-person absentee before Election Day.
Missouri does not allow early voting. Ashcroft said he thinks the state legislature will discuss the possibility of enacting in-person voting.
Missouri also counts votes at a faster rate than many states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.