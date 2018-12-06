JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is investigating the management of the Attorney General’s Office by Josh Hawley, following allegations Hawley may have used public funds as Attorney General to support his U.S. Senate campaign.
The allegations came from the American Democracy Legal Fund in early November.
The complaint filed by the ADLF came after the Kansas City Star reported out of state consultants gave direct guidance and tasks to Hawley's taxpayer-funded staff and led meetings with them inside public buildings in Jefferson City. Those consultants ran Hawley’s U.S. Senate campaign, and the allegations say that is a direct link between using state resources for political gain.
Ashcroft’s office sent a letter to the ADLF confirming the investigation.
Hawley later released the following statement in response to the investigation:
“We are delighted to cooperate with the Secretary of State’s Office and put these ridiculous allegations to bed once and for all. These allegations are totally meritless and nothing more than a partisan attempt to slander the work of the Attorney General’s Office. As we have said before, no taxpayer resources were ever expended for campaign purposes. And no government employees ever participated in campaign or political activities.”
