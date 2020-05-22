ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri and Illinois lawmakers passed similar legislation recently to expand the mail-in ballot system for the August and November elections in an effort to reduce the possible resurgence of COVID-19.
For those voting in person in Missouri, there will be plenty of PPE provided for poll workers.
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft delivered equipment to polling places in St. Louis City and County Friday.
“I think it's going to go smoothly. Any concerns I might've had were wiped away by my travels across the state and seeing what election authorities were doing to make sure that it would be done safely, seeing what they were doing not only to make sure it would be done safely, but getting that word out to voters to poll workers so they would participate,” Ashcroft said.
The St. Louis County Election Board said a record number of voters have already voted absentee, but a low voter turnout is still expected.
