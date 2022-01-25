Missouri school districts budgeting for how to pay for Schmitt lawsuits

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Dozens of school districts are budgeting how to pay to fight Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s lawsuit over mask mandates.
The Parkway School District told News 4 they have money budgeted each month for attorney fees. The Affton School District said they are investigating the issue and there’s a possibility the district’s liability insurance policy may cover part of the expense but beyond that would be covered by the general operating budget. The Rockwood School District said they haven’t been officially served with the lawsuit so it would be premature to comment.
Schmitt has filed lawsuits against 45 school districts who require masks. Majority of the districts are in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas.
