STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Missouri tiger sanctuary has took in one of the cats rescued from Tiger King’s park in Oklahoma.
Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary is also housing a male tiger rescued from Oklahoma. Federal authorities seized 69 big cats from Jeff and Lauren Lowe’s park.
The couple are accused of violating the Endangered Species Act and the Animal Welfare Act.
“We were honored to assist with this important animal rescue operation,” said John Madigan, operations manager at the sanctuary.
