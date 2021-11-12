A Missouri Sanctuary is asking for help to save some turkeys in honor of Thanksgiving.

The sanctuary, The Gentle Barn, takes animals and people that have been victims of extreme trauma and brings them together. You can sponsor one of The Gentle Barn's turkeys now through Nov. 30. For more info on sponsoring a turkey visit turkeyguardian.org

Co-founder and chef Jay Weiner started a website, My Gentle Kitchen, which offers vegan alternatives instead of turkey this Thanksgiving. 

