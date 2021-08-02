ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Missouri's tax-free weekend starts at 12:01 a.m. Friday, which usually means a lot of back-to-school shopping.
What's included?
The list of products exempt from sales tax this weekend on the Missouri side include:
- All clothing under $100
- Diapers and shoes
- School supplies up to $50
- Laptops and desktops (which don't count against your school supplies)
- Computer software and e-learning supplements
- Graphing calculators
The sales tax holiday ends at midnight the Sunday after it begins.
To see which cities have opted out of this year's holiday, click here.
