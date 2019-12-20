ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Twin girls who spent months and months in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at St. Louis Children’s Hospital beat all odds and are now home in time for the holidays.
Rylei and Everlei were born four months early after their mom, Bethany Watkins, had complications at week 22 of her pregnancy and had to have an emergency delivery at the Fetal Care Center in April.
The identical twins, who had a combined birth weight of 2 pounds and 5 ounces, were immediately taken to the NICU. The hospital said babies born that early have a 2 percent chance of survival.
“Many times I told them in straight-forward language, that was probably difficult to hear, what I anticipated would be the long-run challenges the girls would face,” said NICU Medical Director Dr. Barbara Warner.
Time and time again, the girls beat the odds and continued growing without severe complications. After 218 days, or about seven months, in the NICU the twins went home at the end of November.
Dave Barylski credits St. Louis Children’s Hospital as the reason his girls reached the huge milestone.
“People here at the hospital became family, held us up a lot of days we didn’t know how,” he said.
While they’re not out of the woods with medical care, the girls have proven they know how to fight.
Rylei and Everlei almost set a world record being born at 22 weeks, two days. The Guinness World Book of Records lists the youngest surviving preemies at 22 weeks, one day.
