KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former U.S. Senate candidate Jason Kander of Missouri is starting a job at a nonprofit for veterans.
The Kansas City Star on Monday reported that Kander will lead a national expansion of Veterans Community Project. The nonprofit helps homeless veterans.
Kander says the organization helped him when he dropped out of politics last year to seek treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from his time as an Army intelligence officer.
Once a rising Democratic star who narrowly lost a bid to unseat incumbent Republican Sen. Roy Blunt in 2016, Kander was seen as a favorite in the 2019 race for Kansas City mayor.
When he dropped out of the race last year, he said he has continued to suffer PTSD and has had suicidal thoughts since serving in the military.
