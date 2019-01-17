ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As the partial government shutdown drags on the list of affected agencies and programs is growing.
One local woman who gets food stamps says she's concerned people will be confused by February food stamp benefits arriving early.
Missourians who are eligible for food stamp benefits will receive February benefits ahead of schedule, but that means they won't be getting them in February so the word is budget accordingly.
“I feel betrayed. Overlooked. Like I don't mean anything to America because I get food stamps,” said Teena Laroue. “Because America can't make up a stupid budget. It's ridiculous.”
Laroue gets food stamps because she's on disability and was born with a lung condition. She says she concerned over possible confusion about issuing next month's benefits early.
“Unfortunately if somebody hasn't already known about this, then they may have already spent their stamps for January and February without realizing,” Laroue said. “They may have thought the government owed them stamps from whenever because that does happen. If they (the government) find out they owe you they put it on there.”
She's also unhappy with the idea that income tax refund checks will go out while food stamps will be affected.
“So you're giving people hundreds of dollars but you're going to tell other people they can't eat. A lot of people on food stamps don't work. They're on a limited income. Their bills aren't going to go away. They’re still going to owe rent and so forth,” she said.
At this point, what will happen with March food stamps is still unclear.
Missouri gets more than $84 million a month in food stamp benefits from the federal government.
More than 700,000 people in Missouri use food stamps.
