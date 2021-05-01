ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- You may notice a fluorescent color in the Missouri River next week. Don't panic, it's not toxic.
Scientists will release a reddish dye into the Missouri River on Monday in an effort to study pallid sturgeon larvae. Researchers are trying to map their travel.
The dye will be dumped in the river near Huntsdale in Boone County. Scientists will be deployed in boats and monitor the flow downstream.
The fish are critically endangered and scientists want to figure out a way to provide a supportive habitat for them in the Missouri River. You can click here to learn more.
