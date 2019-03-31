ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Lewis and Clark Boat House sits in the middle of the Missouri River Sunday due to flooding from the nearby Missouri River.
The water has flooded enough to spill into the boathouse and museum parking lot and partially into Frontier Park near historic downtown St. Charles.
Seth Stiegemeier has been monitoring the Missouri River flood levels for the last few days.
“I have to admit it, it’s kind of a neat thing to see what it can do,” Stiegemeier said. “But then we have to clean up after it, so I hope it stops.”
Stiegemeier said he’s less worried about the encroaching water and more worried about the river washing up onto the land.
“When you look into the debris out here, the amount of trash that’s in here, the plastic bags and everything, it’s really kind of sad,” Steigemeier said.
The owner of the Bike Stop Cafe on Riverside Drive can see the flood waters creeping up but is not worried about the swollen river reaching her building.
“So even in the flood of ‘93, the flood waters did not make it to our building and most of the businesses on Main Street were open,” Jodi Devonshire said.
Devonshire rents out bikes from her cafe. She said, if anything, the flood water covers the bike trails her customers use.
“When there’s a threat of flooding, it does scare people away,” Devonshire said.
But Sunday’s sunshine and the friendly face of the cafe’s canine employee brought plenty of customers and bike renters to her shop.
“It’s totally rideable today, you bet,” Devonshire said.
