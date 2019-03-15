JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's Revenue Department Director Joel Walters is resigning following criticism over his agency's handling of tax changes.
Gov. Mike Parson on Friday announced current department Chief Operating Officer Ken Zellers will take over as acting director when Walters steps down March 22.
Walters' resignation comes after lawmakers repeatedly slammed him for not communicating better about tax changes that will mean some Missourians get smaller refunds or owe more when they file their taxes this year.
Walters did not specify why he's leaving in his resignation letter to Parson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.