ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Missouri residents who received a COVID-19 vaccine at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville are guaranteed a second shot in Illinois, said St. Clair County Emergency Management officials on Monday.
Currently, both Missouri and Illinois are prioritizing their own residents for the vaccine, meaning unless you work in a state other than where you live, you will be turned away for seeking a vaccine. Kathy Fellin, a St. Louis Hills resident, said she was able to secure an appointment at the fairgrounds for February 12.
"There was nobody there, we drove right in, they said 'Do you have an appointment?' They saw my drivers license, had my appointment, I drove right through, got my shot, waited 15 minutes in the parking lot and my husband said, 'There's a lot of people from Missouri,' he was looking at license plates," she said.
When she left, she wasn't given an appointment for her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. She's due for her next dose on Friday. This past weekend, after hearing about the strict residency requirements, she called the clinic to find out more.
"Saturday morning, I called over to Belleville to the line to make appointments and they said we're not taking appointments," she said. "And I said, 'It's for my second shot' and they said, 'It doesn't make any difference, we're not doing anything with anybody because you're a Missouri resident,' and I thought, 'Well that's not good."
On Monday, St. Clair County Emergency Management told News 4 anyone who received their first dose of the vaccine at the fairgrounds is guaranteed their second dose. Further,more officials said emails about scheduling second-dose appointments started going out Monday morning and will continue through the week.
"The whole thing is just horrible," she said. "It's just unfortunate for people who are...I have high blood pressure, that's about my only health issue but I'm almost 75 years old," Fellin said.
Emergency Management officials said if its supply of the vaccine outweighed demand, it would have no problem putting the vaccine in the arm of anyone who wanted one. However, it's currently not in a position to do so. Anyone who shows up to the fairgrounds that is a Missouri resident and does not work in Illinois will be turned away, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.