ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missourians on food stamps can now buy groceries online at Walmart stores.
Missourians participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) can now purchase groceries online, through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's SNAP pilot program. Walmart has made the pilot program live in Missouri and now people can order online for pick-up or delivery.
“We continue to be excited to be part of the USDA’s pilot program and to be able to make our Grocery Pickup and Delivery service available to more and more people, regardless of their payment method. Now more than ever, customers are relying on our pickup and delivery services to give them access to quality, fresh groceries, and we believe that shouldn’t be dictated by how you pay," Walmart officials said in a statement.
As of April 11, more than 307,000 Missourians filed for unemployed because of the coronavirus outbreak as businesses closed doors to follow a statewide stay-at-home order. Unemployment means a rising demand for food assistance around the state.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 650,000 people around Missouri participated in the SNAP program in March this year and this totals nearly $1 billion annually in federal funding.
Walmart and Amazon are currently accepting SNAP payments.
The program launched in April 2019 in New York. The program is also active in Washington, Alabama, Iowa, Oregon and Nebraska.
For more information, click here.
