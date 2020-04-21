ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missourians on food stamps will soon have the ability to purchase groceries online.
In an announcement Tuesday, Missouri was added to the SNAP online food purchase program. The program will expedite the process for buying food using food stamps online.
The target start date will be announced at a later time, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.
As of April 11, more than 307,000 Missourians filed for unemployed because of the coronavirus outbreak as businesses closed doors to follow a statewide stay-at-home order. Unemployment means a rising demand for food assistance around the state.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 311,401 households around Missouri participated in the food stamp program in March this year.
Walmart and Amazon are currently accepting SNAP payments.
The program launched in April 2019 in New York. The program is also active in Washington, Alabama, Iowa, Oregon and Nebraska.
For more information, click here.
