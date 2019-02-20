ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Several News 4 viewers have reached out with complaints that their tax refunds from the State of Missouri are taking longer to reach them.
Others are asking why the amount of the refund is less than years past.
Tax experts say families may experience a few surprises this tax season.
Lance Weiss, who has more than three decades of CPA experience, says when taxes are filed could impact how quickly the refund reaches the person filing.
“If you are going to file late March or April, you probably won't get your refund as fast as if you filed in January or February,” Weiss said, explaining the state usually slows down when it gets bombarded with a higher volume of returns at one time.
However, he said Missouri doesn't seem too far behind so far this year, and the federal government appears to be on schedule.
“Kudos to the IRS for not being behind when you take into account form changes, major tax law change, and then the government shutdown,” he said. “We can e-file on a Monday and clients have a return by Friday.”
Weiss said refund amounts are less than in years past, but explained changes to the withholding table mean people are just paying a more appropriate amount out of each paycheck.
“They gave the state a smaller interest-free loan throughout the year.” he said. “They are just having a return or refund of their own money that they gave the state throughout the year.”
According to the Missouri Department of Revenue Director Joel Walters, as of February 21, 2019, the Department of Revenue will have issued 489,078 refunds in response to individual income tax claims. As of February 21, 2018, the Department of Revenue had issued 522,462.
The Department has received fewer returns this year, which is consistent with what is being seen around the country.
If you want to track your refund for the state, you can click here:
https://dor.mo.gov/returnstatus/
Federal returns can be tracked here: https://www.irs.gov/refunds
