ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Starting Monday, residents in Missouri can begin applying for a REAL ID compliant license.
Effective October 1, 2020, you will be required to present a REAL ID, or another form of identification accepted by TSA, to board domestic flights. You will also need it to access federal facilities, including military bases and federal courthouses.
The Missouri Department of Revenue says it takes a few weeks to mail and process REAL ID applications. The Department of Revenue recommends applying for a Real ID at least a month before your flight if it is on or after October 1, 2020.
You can apply for a REAL ID at any Missouri license location. You cannot apply online or by mail. You will need to bring proof of identity, proof of Missouri residency, proof of lawful status in the United States and your social security number.
Missouri’s Department of Revenue says transaction and processing fees for new and renewal applications will be the same as they are currently. You can find those current fees here.
REAL ID stems from the 2005 REAL ID Act which established minimum security standards for state-issued driver licenses and ID cards. It also prohibits federal agencies from accepting driver licenses and ID cards from states that do not meet the requirements.
You can read more about the process here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.