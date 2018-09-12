ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A Missouri resident has died from complications of the West Nile Virus, marking the first West Nile related death in the state this year.
The Missouri Department of Health said there have been 10 cases of the mosquito-borne virus in 2018. Eight people reportedly had to be hospitalized throughout the state.
Last year, 11 out of 16 cases of the West Nile Virus in Missouri were reported from the St. Louis region and there was one death of a St. Louis City resident.
Other information regarding the 2018 death from the virus has not been released.
