ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri safety leaders are asking the state for half a million dollars to hire more liquor enforcement agents for the new to-go alcohol law.
The Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control is looking to hire four more employees to help enforce the rules of now permanent law that allows restaurants to sell to-go cocktails and liquor. It started during the beginning of the pandemic. Currently, there is one alcohol agent for every 11,000 establishments in the Show-Me state. The new workers would bring that ratio down to one for every 855.
