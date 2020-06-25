ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Roadways have been less crowded due to the pandemic and yet the state is reporting a spike in deadly crashes this year. The state’s transportation director is calling it a public health crisis.
Missouri is reporting at least 402 traffic deaths this year. That’s 43 more than the same time last year.
In the St. Louis area, there have been at least 10 deadly crashes since Monday. Those include a crash in North City where a woman was killed by a speeding driver down Natural Bridge. On Wednesday, one person was killed in a three-car crash on Route 367 in Bellefontaine Neighbors and overnight a man was killed in a crash on I-64 in Town and Country.
This spike in numbers comes just before the most dangerous part of the year on roadways which is peak summer travel season.
