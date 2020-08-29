ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Missouri reported 32 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, the most it has ever reported for a single day.
The old record was 30, which was reported on April 24.
The news comes the same days as the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task reported that the moving average of new hospital admissions for COVID-19 in the St. Louis area is at its highest point since early May.
The task force said the seven-day moving average increased from 44 to 45. The data lags by two days.
New hospital admissions increased Friday from 33 to 49 and the seven-day moving average of hospitalizations also increased from 283 to 291.
The task force says the number of hospitalized patients confirmed to have COVID-19 increased from 300 to 308 and the number of hospitalized patients who are suspected of having COVID-19 decreased from 89 to 78.
The number patients who have COVID-19 that are in the ICU increased from 92 to 93 and the number on ventilators also increased from 53 to 54.
The task force reported that 51 more patients with COVID-19 were discharged Friday, bringing the total to 5,068.
