ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri recorded almost 200 new COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total deaths in January so far above 900.
The state announced 198 new virus deaths on Wednesday, not too far off Jan. 12's number of 204. The state has often said these single-day high numbers of deaths are due to a delay in reporting and the deaths aren't within the last 24 hours. Still, the state announced 921 deaths in January so far, an average of 46 deaths a day.
Missouri's reported COVID-19 cases and deaths for May - December
|Month
|Cases
|Deaths
|Case/death rate
|May
|5,585
|399
|7.1%
|June
|8,404
|173
|2.1%
|July
|28,772
|166
|0.6%
|August
|34,588
|304
|0.8%
|September
|41,416
|588
|1.4%
|October
|57,028
|906
|1.6%
|November
|116,377
|803
|0.7%
|December
|89,879
|1,513
|1.7%
Missouri had an average of 48.8 deaths a day in December, ending the month with 1,513 deaths from virus complications.
As of Wednesday, at least 6,461 COVID-19 patients died in Missouri with a total of 441,789 people infected.
