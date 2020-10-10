JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Missouri broke its own record for COVID-19 cases in single day Saturday when it reported more than 5,000.
State officials say there 5,066 new cases and 27 new deaths.
The new number more than doubles the previous single day high of 2,084 new cases, which occurred on July 30.
The state has recorded more than 144,000 cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began and more than 2,400 deaths.
