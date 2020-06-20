ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri officials reported the state's highest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the outbreak on Saturday as the novel virus continues to spread in more of Missouri's rural areas.
Public health officials reported 389 new virus cases on Saturday, raising the state's total to 17,590. More than 955 people have died in the state so far.
According to the state, 10 counties, majority of which are in the southwestern parts of the state, have seen the highest percent increase in the past seven days. Those counties are Barton, McDonald, Jasper, Newton, Barry, Laclede, Stone, Taney, Butler and Cooper.
The majority of these counties' health departments say the increase is heavily from community spread.
St. Louis City and County accounted for the majority of cases in the state at the beginning of the outbreak but the percentage of cases compared to the state's totals has been on a steady decline. The St. Louis region however still accounts for the majority of deaths in Missouri.
As of June 20, St. Louis City and County account for 44.85% of total cases and 72.72% of deaths whereas on April 20, the city and county accounted for 53.86% of cases and 58.65% of deaths.
Missouri fully reopened on June 16 when Gov. Mike Parson said the state has hit enough benchmarks for there to be a full re-opening, such as expanded testing and a larger stockpile of personal protective equipment.
More than 345,000 people have been tested for the virus so far in the state and the positivity rate sits just above 5%.
St. Louis County remains the one with the most cases in the state, reaching 5,825 Saturday, according to the county's health department.
We reached out to the department of health for more information on the increase but we haven't heard back yet.
