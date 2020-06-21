ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri officials reported the state's highest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the outbreak for the second day in a row on Sunday as the novel virus continues to spread in new Missouri counties.
Public health officials reported 413 new cases on Sunday, breaking Saturday's record high of 389 new virus cases. This raises the state's total to 18,003. More than 955 people have died in the state so far. Cases went up 7.7% in the past seven days in Missouri.
According to the state, 10 counties, majority of which are in the southwestern parts of the state, have seen the highest percent increase in the past seven days. Those counties are Barton, McDonald, Jasper, Newton, Barry, Laclede, Stone, Taney, Butler and Cooper.
In the past 24 hours, McDonald County added 196 cases and Newton County added 88, accounting for more than half of the 413 cases reported in the state.
St. Louis City and County accounted for the majority of cases in the state at the beginning of the outbreak but the percentage of cases compared to the state's totals has been on a steady decline. The St. Louis region however still accounts for the majority of deaths in Missouri.
As of June 21, St. Louis City and County account for 44.01% of total cases and 72.57% of deaths whereas on April 21, the city and county accounted for 53.95% of cases and 59.37% of deaths.
The seven-day moving average for hospital admissions due to COVID-19 has been on a steady decline in the St Louis region according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. A total of 228 people in the region were hospitalized for COVID-19 on Sunday.
More than 2,700 people have been discharged from local hospitals under the task force.
Missouri fully reopened on June 16 when Gov. Mike Parson said the state has hit enough benchmarks for there to be a full re-opening, such as expanded testing and a larger stockpile of personal protective equipment.
More than 345,000 people have been tested for the virus so far in the state and the positivity rate sits just above 5%.
St. Louis County remains the one with the most cases in the state, reaching 5,850 Sunday, according to the county's health department.
We reached out to the department of health for more information on the increase but we haven't heard back yet.
